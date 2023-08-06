Ottawa man injured in single-vehicle crash south of Marseilles

A 43-year-old Ottawa man was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning southwest of Marseilles.
Robert J. Olson, 43, missed the curve traveling on North 25th Road near East 22nd Road just before 6 a.m. Friday because of the fog and entered the ditch, struck a road sign and continued traveling east until his vehicle struck a utility pole, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Marseilles EMS responded to the scene.
Olson also was cited on complaints of driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.