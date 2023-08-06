La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Rains push crops forward to harvest

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season.

This is the 10th report of the summer and final one until harvest.

The following report covers July 24 to July 30 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: Well, this is our last in season crop report for the year. We will do a harvest wrap-up report at the end of the year. All things considered, crops look pretty good after we received 1.75 inches of rain from two storms in the reporting week. We dodged wind and hail and are very lucky so far. Pollination is wrapping up, as is fungicide application. Our main focus will be getting geared up for harvest, whether that be cleaning out bins, wrapping up repairs and greasing up equipment, or just taking a small vacation or trip to a fair before the upcoming season hits. I pulled a few ears, and it looks as pollination was pretty decent, although some ears did not have as many kernels as suspected. The early drought likely had some impact on kernel counts. If we have good weather going forward through grain fill, the plant can make up for the lower counts by putting more energy into the kernels that it will produce, via kernel size and test weight. Some soybean pods are appearing, while the upper nodes are still flowering. As always, a roller coaster ride of a year. We’ll keep you posted how it ends. Have a safe harvest everyone, and thanks for reading!

Ken Beck, Mendota: No report this week.

David Myer, Marseilles: I’m happy to report 1.6 inches of rain fell the past week, which keeps the crops pushing forward towards harvest. Airplanes and helicopters are still spraying crops with fungicide to provide healthy thriving plants. The double crop beans after wheat are off to a good start. Grain prices almost appear as free fall, sure hope there’s a bottom soon or profitability gets slim. Enjoy the rest of summer and keep sending rain to help finish off the crops.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received 0.7 inches of rain. The corn crop is looking good in my area. The ears continue to get larger as the kernel size increases. Not much we can do but wait for it to mature and get dry enough to harvest at this point. The soybean crop is able to take advantage of any summer rains yet as pods continue to fill and plants set more pods. Aerial application of fungicide continues to happen on some fields. I’ve started getting equipment ready for harvest and will soon begin mowing road ditches for the final time this year. The end of summer is here once again. Squirrel season is open and before you know it, dove and deer season will be here. The days are beginning to shorten and this is my last report until after harvest. Where has the summer gone? Have a great fall & be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: For the week we received a wonderful rain, 1.5 inches. We had a little bit of wind with the one storm Saturday morning but, I did not see any corn leaned over, there were just a few branches out of a couple of trees around the neighborhood. Corn is completely pollinated. The beans are setting pods on the lower part of the plant. Most of the fungicide has been applied to the beans, and of course with the rain, there are some weeds poking through. But that is not uncommon. Cutting the hay for the third time, there is more out there than I thought there would be. Cleaning out the last of the old crop corn, mowing roads, and spraying weeds on the outside of the fields now. My son is getting ready to go to the Illinois State Fair and the Iowa State Fair. With these fairs coming up means the end of summer is near. With that, have a good week and be safe.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: The last week of July was a warm one here in the southern part of the county high 90s. Crops still looking well, even though we had some hot days. I did receive 1.1 inches of rain over the weekend. Corn and soybeans both growing very rapidly, still can’t believe the height of the corn. Fungicide is still being applied to soybeans and some later planted corn. Overall, no pest pressure to report. Starting to check over harvest equipment for fall.

Rainfall (in inches):

David Hall 1.75

David Myer 1.6

Bill Gray 0.7

Ken Bernard 1.5

Geoffrey Janssen 1.1