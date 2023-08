Streator Fest visitors may have noticed a new lighted sign when they enter the music area of the Northpoint Plaza fairgrounds this weekend.

The lighted sign was created by Jeremy Walker and Anthony Liftgate in Pontiac.

The lighted sign is behind the table to purchase Liberty Dollars tickets from the Streator Fest committee. Proceeds from those $20 tickets go to fund the festival. The grand prize is $15,000. The drawing is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.