Reddick Library in Ottawa to hand out dried dill kits

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be sharing a sample of dried dill and classic summer recipes in its monthly kit for adults.

Kits will be available the week of Aug. 7 while supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

The following events are scheduled the week of Aug. 7 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 7: Summer Morning Movie, all ages. Join the library for a movie screening of “Charlotte’s Web” (Rated G). This event is open to children of all ages.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3-6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Banana Split Dessert Cups, kindergarten through second grade. Calling all kid chefs! Join the library as they make banana split cups and take-home bread in a bag.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: Shake, Rattle, Read—Ages 9-36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Drop-In Family Summer STEM Fun, all ages. Drop in and participate in our self-guided STEM event. The activities are designed for children of all ages and include challenges like creating a marshmallow tower, making bubble wands and investigating the strength of air.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.