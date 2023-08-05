August 05, 2023
Reddick Library in Ottawa to hand out dried dill kits

Kits include classic summer recipes

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be sharing a sample of dried dill and classic summer recipes in its monthly kit for adults.

Kits will be available the week of Aug. 7 while supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

The following events are scheduled the week of Aug. 7 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 7: Summer Morning Movie, all ages. Join the library for a movie screening of “Charlotte’s Web” (Rated G). This event is open to children of all ages.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3-6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Banana Split Dessert Cups, kindergarten through second grade. Calling all kid chefs! Join the library as they make banana split cups and take-home bread in a bag.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: Shake, Rattle, Read—Ages 9-36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Drop-In Family Summer STEM Fun, all ages. Drop in and participate in our self-guided STEM event. The activities are designed for children of all ages and include challenges like creating a marshmallow tower, making bubble wands and investigating the strength of air.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.