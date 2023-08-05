Buffalo Rock State Park near Ottawa to close Aug. 8-10

Buffalo Rock State Park near Ottawa will be closed Tuesday, Aug, 8, through Thursday, Aug. 10.

The closures are necessary for construction at its main entrance, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. The park has been closed periodically since July 25 for the work.

This project will reconstruct a retaining wall along the park’s entrance road. Other improvements include new pavement, gutters and guardrails. Following the closures, traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by signals during the project, which is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.