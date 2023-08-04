Ottawa Kids Fishing Rodeo boasts 91 anglers, lots of fun

The look of glee on the face of 4-year-old Lainey Neurohr as she took her catch to be measured was unmistakable, but it quickly disappeared when she was asked to hold that catch for a picture.

She preferred to keep the 10-inch sheephead at pole’s length.

There were a lot of smiles and plenty of fish brought in by the 91 participants of the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo, part of Ottawa Friendship Days conducted Thursday at the confluence of the Fox and Illinois rivers.

For taking part, each of the children received a free fishing pole and bait, plus soft drinks and water to enjoy as they sat along the seawall beneath the Illinois River bridge, dipping their rigs into the cool waters in search of the winning whopper.

“It’s a lot of fun for everyone, but the kids, they just enjoy it,” said Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut, who has been the chairman of the annual fishing rodeo for most of the 36 years he’s been involved in it. “It’s a great day for it, too, and there’s a good crowd here to see it.

“When the sun goes down a little, they started catching a few more, so we have plenty of good-sized fish brought in so far. It’s going great.”

Earning recognition for their angling efforts were:

Smallest fish: Hazel Crouch (age 7) 3 inches.

Largest fish: Citaly Gutierrez (age 10) 20 inches.

First place: Briar Dunn (age 6) 12 inches.

Second place: Anya Imm (age 10) 11.5 inches.

Third place: Lainey Neurohr (age 4) 10 inches.

Fourth place: Jack Markey (age 11) 10 inches.

Fifth place: Brayden Bryan (age 12) 9 inches.

Sixth place: Blaize Bercott (age 8) 9 inches.

Seventh place: Myles Nelson (age 2) 8 inches.

The rodeo is annually a follow-up to the Welcomeburger picnic in Washington Square, the kickoff the city’s four-day Friendship Days celebration.

The Saint Genevieve riverboats passes some of the participants of the Ottawa Kids Fishing Rodeo on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Ottawa. (Charlie Ellerbrock)