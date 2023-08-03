Streator YMCA names Harback as new director

Shannon Harback will take over leadership of the Streator Family YMCA as its next executive director starting in September.

Harback, born and raised in Streator, started serving as the YMCA’s program director in June of 2021. Harback earned her bachelor’s degree in recreation administration from Eastern Illinois University, and prior to her employment at the Streator YMCA, worked for the Pontiac Parks and Recreation Department as its recreation supervisor.

The Streator Family YMCA is a non-profit organization committed to providing spiritual, mental, physical development and leadership opportunities consistent with Christian values for members and constituents through excellence in programs, services and facilities, the organization said in a news release Wednesday.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our Streator Family YMCA,” Harback said in the news release. “I have been blessed to be part of the positive change that has happened in our Y since the pandemic, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen the impact we can make on the Streator community.”