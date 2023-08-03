IVCC adds 3 classes to Ottawa Center this fall

Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center will offer three additional classes this fall. One of the classes now qualifies as a general education option for all students.

Human Growth and Development will be offered in Ottawa from 8 to 9:15 a.m. on Monday and Wednesdays. This course is a study of human growth and the developmental process related to physical, cognitive, emotional, social and moral development throughout the life span. Health promotion and maintenance measures for each stage of development are introduced within the context of the family including the socio-cultural aspects. This course is a required course for those students intending to apply for IVCC’s nursing program. Recently the state of Illinois approved Human Growth and Development as a core general education class in the social science classification.

From 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday the IVCC Ottawa Center will offer Math for Liberal Arts, a survey course for those students interested in developing an appreciation of the role of mathematics and mathematical methods in contemporary thought. Emphasis will be on the understanding and application of mathematics. The course includes the study of counting methods and probability, statistics, mathematics of finance and other selected topics such as set theory, logic, problem solving, geometry, graph theory, mathematical modeling, linear programming and voting and apportionment. Students need to qualify for this course typically based on placement testing or prior college level math classes.

The Global Environment, a study of the human relationship with and responsibility for the health and well-being of our earth, will take place 8 to 9:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. Ecology, the branch of science investigating the relationships of an organism with its environment is the emphasis of this course. Major considerations are given to the use and misuse of the earth’s energy and material resources, the consequences and alternatives to human actions and the individual physical costs plus collective social costs. This course serves as a general education life science/biology course for transfer to the university.

IVCC’s fall semester begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with classes in Ottawa, on the main campus in Oglesby and online. For placement testing call 815-224-0542 or https://www.ivcc.edu/assessmentcenter/placement-testing.php

Walk-in counseling is available on a limited basis with an Express Registration scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. for Thursday, Aug. 10. For information, contact the Ottawa Center Coordinator Jeannette Phalen at 815-224-0800 or jeannette_phalen@ivcc.edu.