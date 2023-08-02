Ottawa woman charged in stabbing

An Ottawa woman was charged with a felony Tuesday after police said she stabbed an unidentified victim in the neck.
Diamond D. Collins, 22, was arrested on a La Salle County warrant charging her with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison, Ottawa police said in a news release issued Wednesday.
Collins was charged after an investigation that began July 27 following a 911 call from a subject in the 800 block on Chapel Street reporting a neck injury. Ottawa Fire Department medics took the subject to OSF St Elizabeth Medical Center. It later was discovered the subject suffered a stab wound to the neck.
The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Collins, who was taken into custody in the 1100 block of East Norris Drive and later transported to La Salle County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.