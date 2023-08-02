La Salle County police reports: Aug. 2, 2023

Gary G. Pratt, 62, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with DUI, improper lighting (one headlamp), improper lane use and use of an unsafe tire at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday at Shooting Park and Mall roads.
Jason J. Holland, 50, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with DUI, possession of adult-use marijuana in a vehicle by a driver, improper lane use, speeding, no insurance and squealing or screeching of tires at 10:44 p.m. Saturday at Fourth and Plum streets
Tanner R. Rogel, 20, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended at 11:37 p.m. Thursday at 15th and Peoria streets.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.