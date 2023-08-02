August 02, 2023
La Salle County police reports: Aug. 2, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the La Salle County police reports for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Gary G. Pratt, 62, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with DUI, improper lighting (one headlamp), improper lane use and use of an unsafe tire at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday at Shooting Park and Mall roads.

Jason J. Holland, 50, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with DUI, possession of adult-use marijuana in a vehicle by a driver, improper lane use, speeding, no insurance and squealing or screeching of tires at 10:44 p.m. Saturday at Fourth and Plum streets

Tanner R. Rogel, 20, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended at 11:37 p.m. Thursday at 15th and Peoria streets.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.