Interstate 80 crash report: Medical helicopter called to scene of multi-vehicle crash east of Ottawa

A multiple vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 westbound about a mile east of the Route 71 exit for Ottawa.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and landed in a field at the intersection of Route 71 and Interstate 80.

Traffic is backed up beyond the Marseilles exit on Interstate 80 westbound and the interstate is closed at the exit. Motorists should seek alternative routes, such as U.S. 6, which runs east-west with Interstate 80.

