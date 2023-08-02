August 02, 2023
Interstate 80 crash report: Medical helicopter called to scene of multi-vehicle crash east of Ottawa

Motorists should seek alternative routes

By Scott Anderson and Derek Barichello
A medical helicopter landed in a field near Route 71 and Interstate 80 to take a victim to a hospital from a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, about a mile east of the Route 71 exit.

A medical helicopter landed in a field near Route 71 and Interstate 80 to take a victim to a hospital from a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, about a mile east of the Route 71 exit. (scott Anderson)

A multiple vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 westbound about a mile east of the Route 71 exit for Ottawa.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and landed in a field at the intersection of Route 71 and Interstate 80.

Traffic is backed up beyond the Marseilles exit on Interstate 80 westbound and the interstate is closed at the exit. Motorists should seek alternative routes, such as U.S. 6, which runs east-west with Interstate 80.

Shaw Local News Network will have more information as it becomes available.