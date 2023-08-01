Ottawa Garden Club names 2023 contest winners

The Ottawa Garden Club has chosen the 2023 Great Gardens of Ottawa winners.

Business site winners include Déjà vu, Heartland By Hand and McDonald’s.

Private garden winners include Donna and Larry Terpstra, Aubrey Lee Sipula, and Morgan and Tylor DeBernardi.

Crooked Carrot winner is Bill Byzinski.

Public Garden winner is the downtown La Salle County Courthouse.

Gardens were each unique in size, plant variety, color, texture and decor. Winners received a 2023 winner’s garden sign and framed certificate of recognition at the July Garden Club meeting.

The Garden Club thanked each nominee for the opportunity to visit their gardens.