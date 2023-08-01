La Salle County police reports: Aug. 1, 2023

Michael P. Kasap, 73, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with illegal dumping, a violation of city ordinance, at 11:45 a.m. Monday at the city leaf drop-off.
Virgil Rivera, 27, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Monday at his residence.
Kaleb Stewart, 28, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with failure to reduce speed/accident, improper passing on the shoulder, illegal transportation of alcohol, operating vehicle with expired registration failure to report accident to police authority and leaving the scene of accident with vehicle damage following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries at 7:24 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East 16th and North 31st roads in Wallace Township.
Daniel J. Kelly, 37, of Streator, was picked up by Streator police on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (theft; driving while revoked) at 8 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Second Street.
John Jenkins, 48, of Streator, turned himself in to Streator police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 10 a.m. Monday.
Patricia Thomas, 55, of Chicago, turned herself in to Streator police on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (battery) at 2:20 p.m. Monday.
Jessica R. Dunn, 39, of East Peoria, was picked up by Streator police on a Tazewell County warrant (probation violation) at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of 11th Street.
Angel R. Martinez, 34, homeless, was charged by Streator police with retail theft and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (retail theft) at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Walmart.
Nicole L. Wheeler, 36, of Oglesby, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with domestic battery at 9:29 p.m. Monday at a location in the 1900 block of North 16th Road in Otter Creek Township. The female victim was transported by to OSF-Streator for her injuries, police said.
