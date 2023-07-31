Ottawa to celebrate Friendship Days

The beginning of August has always signified festival week in Ottawa.

Though the festival has undergone a number of changes over the years, some events remain the same, including the Welcomeburger, returning after a three-year hiatus; the Kids’ Fishing Rodeo and La Salle County Cruisers Car Show.

The Illinois Valley Building Trades, the Illinois Valley Contractors Association and the Illinois Valley Labor Management Fund will provide a free event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, for children of all ages to explore vehicles of all kinds at Riverfront Park, the former Central School site. The event will feature free Burgers and hot dogs along with chips, soda and water. There also will be free popcorn and snow cones. Children will be able to see, touch, interact with and learn about dozens of vehicles. They can look inside, sit inside and climb all over any of these unusual vehicles and talk to their operators, ranging from construction equipment to emergency response vehicles, agriculture vehicles and others.

The Touch a Truck event will include the Ottawa First Kidz Block, including games, face painting, crafts, a magician, a balloon artist and the city of Ottawa special events train.

Friendship Days kicks off with Welcomeburger at Washington Square. Tickets are available at the chamber for $25 in advance, $30 the day of the event. Ticket holders have access to the children’s play area, a dinner of burgers, chicken sandwiches, brats and sides from The Cheese Shop, plus two drink tickets for beer and wine. Music will be provided by the River Road Trio. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets.

Families crowd the docks along the riverwalk during the 2022 Kids Fishing Rodeo in Ottawa. (Michael Urbanec)

The Kids’ Fishing Rodeo will be 5 to 7 p.m. where the Fox and Illinois rivers meet. Children need only to bring a fishing pole. No registration is required. The event is sponsored by Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut, Ottawa Park and Recreation, Ken Katrein, Shoreline Boat and Ski Club and city of Ottawa Special Events Group.

The 39th annual La Salle County Cruisers Car Show, is scheduled 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Albin Stevens Drive, along the riverfront. There will be 15 sponsor choice and club choice trophies and some door prize giveaways. The Naplate Fire Department will have a breakfast burrito bar available. Tropical Sno also will have snow cones for sale.

Thursday through Sunday will feature sidewalk sales from Downtown Ottawa Merchants and Friday through Sunday will have a craft and vendor fair in Washington Square. Ottawa Family Praise Night will conclude the festival 6 to 8 p.m. at Washington Square, featuring gospel music.

The annual La Salle County Cruisers Car Show is scheduled 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, on Albin Stevens Drive in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Wednesday, Aug. 2

5 to 8 p.m.: Welcomeburger Community Picnic, Washington Square

Thursday, Aug. 3

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown Ottawa Merchants Sidewalk Sales

5 to 7 p.m.: Kids’ Fishing Rodeo, where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet

Friday, Aug. 4

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown Ottawa Merchants Sidewalk Sales

5 to 9 p.m.: Outdoor craft and vendors show, northwest corner of Washington Square

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Gray’s School of Dance, Inc. presents Showcase of Our Stars, Jordan block

8 to 11 p.m.: Music in the Streets presents 303 Band, on Court Street

Saturday, Aug. 5

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 39th annual La Salle County Cruisers Car Show, 234 Albin Stevens Drive, riverfront

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Outdoor craft and vendors show, northwest corner of Washington Square

10 a.m. to noon: Ottawa police officer with a child identification kit, southwest corner of Washington Square

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown Ottawa Merchants Sidewalk Sales

11 a.m. to noon: Under Vest Dance Troupe presents Children Dancing Around the World, Jordan block

6 to 9 p.m.: Music in the Park: Shindig, Washington Square

Sunday, Aug. 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Outdoor craft and vendors show, northwest corner of Washington Square

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Touch a Truck, Riverfront park (old Central School site)

6 to 8 p.m.: Ottawa Family Praise Night, Washington Square