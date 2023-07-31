Ottawa Odd Fellows raise money for youth football league

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Ottawa Lodge 41 assisted Saturday the Morris Chiefs Youth Football organization with a Fill the Helmet event at Main and Jackson streets, in Seneca.

The Morris Chiefs are a non-profit youth football team that allows children regardless of financial abilities to learn the valuable skills of discipline, teamwork and self worth. Odd Fellows is a non-profit, non-political, non-sectarian charitable organization (501c3) that has helped, local children, families and individuals in times of need since 1848.

Ottawa Lodge 41 accepts members of all races and genders and meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of every month in its Lodge at 1660 N. 2501st Road, (across from Pine Hills Gold Course) in Ottawa. The public is welcome.