Ottawa Family Praise Night in the Park set Aug. 6

Robert and Linette Chamberlain will open Family Praise Night in the Park at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug 6, at Washington Square in Ottawa.

They have been performing music and worship programs under the band name Audience of One for about 15 years. What makes Audience of One unique is the variety of instrumentation that have been used over the years, most notably Linette Chamberlain plays the harp as part of the program most of the time. Almost all of the music performed is written and arranged by the Chamberlains specifically to bring the message into focus.

Audience of One’s programs combine a short devotion and original music together to create a Christ honoring message. The group has performed at more than 50 churches in Northern Illinois and spends time filling the pulpit when pastors are busy or out of town. The group also has conducted many special events and special Church occasions. Their hope is after hearing their program, listeners will go home with a renewed vision of God’s place in their life.

A main portion of the concert will be the band Heirborn, which is a worship band based out of Sauk Valley. The musicians in the band are all worship leaders at different churches in the area but have been playing together for about three years performing concerts and special events around Northern Illinois.

The Heirborn consists of all couples. It includes Tony and Melissa Summers, as well as Tim and Melissa Malloy, Drew and Robin Piper and Greg and Deb Adams, also included is Steve and Stephanie Scott and Robert and Linette Chamberlain. The band performs a wide variety of Christian music music from rhythm and blues to Southern gospel to modern worship and praise and even originals.