La Salle County police reports: July 31, 2023

Taivon D. Miles, 29, of Mendota ,was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 7:20 p.m. Friday at 12th Avenue and Sixth Street.
Embry A. Torricello, 49, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on an original La Salle County warrant charging him with aggravated battery to a police officer Friday at his residence.
Hector Reyes, 30, of Sandwich, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Sunday in the 1100 block of Canal Street.
Patricia Reyes-Pucheta, 27, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a McHenry County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a controlled substance) Monday at her residence.
Bowe J. Osborn, 44, homeless was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (trespass) Saturday in the 300 block of West Jackson Street.
Jacey A. Brady, 29, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with driving while suspended at 3:58 a.m. Sunday at Route 178 and North 27th Road in Utica Township.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.