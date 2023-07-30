Ottawa chamber welcomes back Welcomeburger

Welcome back, Welcomeburger!

After a three-year hiatus beginning with the pandemic, Welcomeburger, the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored community picnic and kickoff to Ottawa’s Friendship Days, returns to Washington Square on Wednesday, Aug. 2, sporting an expanded children’s play area.

“In an effort to make it more family-friendly than in years past, there is a non-alcohol option that makes tickets cheaper for families and a children’s play area that will make it easier for them to attend, giving the children something to do while their parents talk with their friends and neighbors.” — Jeff Hettrick, executive director of Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce

“We’re glad to have it back,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Hettrick, who will be experiencing his first Welcomeburger since taking over the director’s post in 2020. “Obviously, issues with COVID and not having enough manpower kept us from having it, but we’re bringing it back with a new twist.

"We're excited about it and we're inviting everyone out to enjoy a terrific picnic with us."

“We’re excited about it and we’re inviting everyone out to enjoy a terrific picnic with us.”

The event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, has tickets available at the chamber for $25 in advance, $30 the day of the event. Ticket holders have access to the children’s play area, a dinner of burgers, chicken sandwiches, brats and sides from The Cheese Shop, plus two drink tickets for beer and wine.

Families can avail themselves of the non-alcohol option, with the same amenities only tickets for soft drinks and water. Those are available for $20, $25 on that day.

Music will be provided by the River Road Trio. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets. But what’s new is the children’s play area, which will be overseen by the Starved Rock Regional Center. There will be appearances by a “super hero” and several mascots, along with face painting and other children’s activities.

“The committee has ben working hard for months planning this, coming up with new ideas and we really appreciate their efforts,” Hettrick said. “We were able to bring back the farmers’ market this year and now we’re bringing back Welcomeburger, so we’re very excited about it and we encourage everyone to come out and join us.

“We want to make this the best event we can so people will want to come back and want to stay with us in Ottawa.”

Tickets are available by cash or check only at the chamber office at 321 W. Main St., Suite 124, in Ottawa, or at the following businesses: Caselli Insurance, 483 Main St., Marseilles; Financial Plus Credit Union, 800 Chestnut St., Ottawa; First Federal Savings Bank, 633 La Salle St., Ottawa; First National Bank, 701 La Salle St., Ottawa; First State Bank, 1212 La Salle St., Midland States Bank, 400 E. Etna Road, Ottawa; Old Second National Bank, 323 Norris Dr., Ottawa; OSB Community Bank, 925 La Salle St., Ottawa; Ottawa Visitors Center, 1028 La Salle St., Ottawa; and SOCU, 721 Columbus St., Ottawa.

Online orders will also be accepted by clicking “register” on the event page on the chamber website.