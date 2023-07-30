La Salle County police reports: July 30, 2023

Ryan Salyers, 32, of Streator, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 5:15 p.m. Saturday following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries near North 17th and East 25th roads in Allen Township. He was cited on complaints of operating uninsured motor vehicle and unlawful use of electronic communication device. Deputies said he lost control of his vehicle, entered the north ditch and struck a road sign.
