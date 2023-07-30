La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Heat comes at a bad time for corn pollination

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season.

This is the ninth report of the summer.

The following report covers July 17 to July 23 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: Corn is pollinating as we move into a week of 90-plus degree weather, which is not ideal. Corn likes to pollinate at lower temperatures; when the temperature exceeds 85 degrees some potential kernels will not pollinate, leaving “blanks” on the ear. Remember the pattern of kernels on each ear was determined about a month ago, so now the plant is following through to fertilize each of these potential kernels using pollen from tassels, and silks, which are the light green ‘strings’ that extend from the ear. When each silk is touched by a piece of pollen, it gets fertilized. This is also why we have to keep an eye on silk length, as insects such as the Japanese beetle love to munch on them. A silk less than half an inch long has a poor chance of getting pollinated.

We received 0.2 inches of rain for the reporting week from a single storm last Saturday. Any bit helps, but with our subsoil moisture bank fairly depleted from earlier in the season, we are going to need some substantial rains going forward. Overall, crops are still very healthy at this point.

Fungicide still is being applied to both corn and soybeans with planes and ground rigs. Markets are trying to decide how big of a deal the hot weather is, as well as Russia backing out of the Black Sea grain deal for now. It also appears to be fiber optic installation season, as two separate projects are being installed along our home farm. For landowners, remember that these utility companies need to be contacted for an easement if you own to the center of a township or county road. Have a safe week!

Ken Beck, Mendota: No report this week.

David Myer, Marseilles: Minimal rainfall to report this past week, only recorded 0.25 inches over a couple of different shots. Corn is progressing along but more rain is needed soon. Soybeans are the same story as we’re getting close to critical times for each crop. Grain markets can’t decide which forecast to watch or believe afraid they may get burned if a significant rain event does occur.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received no rain. Corn fields are tasseled out and looking pretty good. I’m not seeing much insect damage at all so far. Aerial application of fungicide is still being done on some fields of corn. I’m seeing a few Japanese beetles around and will continue to keep an eye on soybean fields for damage. So far, the damage has only been in small areas of the fields. Some aerial application of fungicide has been done on a few fields so far with more to come. Sunflowers that I planted for wildlife are doing great. The bees are enjoying them now and our songbird population is increasing as they wait for them to mature. We’ve gotten some odd jobs done around the farm and continue grass mowing with the recent rains but with the hot forecast it should slow down.

Have a good week and be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: For the week we received less than a tenth inch of rain, pretty sparse in our area as far as rainfall. Pollination in the corn is pretty well done, the last of the fungicide and has been blown on the cornfields. The bean fields are also wrapping up with the fungicide application. We definitely could use a nice shower with the heat we are receiving this week. Hopefully we will get some this weekend. Have a safe week and remember to watch the intersections in the country since the corn is tall causing the blind intersections.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: Another fairly quiet week in the southern part of the county. I did receive 1/10 of an inch of rain. Crops are looking very good. Corn is almost complete with pollination. Aerial application of fungicide is still applied to corn,some fungicide going on soybeans. No pests to speak of at this time. Sweet corn harvest has started. It seems like it is doing well. Starting to get harvest equipment ready.

Rainfall (in inches):

David Hall 0.2

David Myer 0.25

Bill Gray 0

Ken Bernard 0.1

Geoffrey Janssen 0.1