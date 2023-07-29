Reddick Library in Ottawa to create rock snake

Reddick Library in Ottawa is creating its own pet rock snake.

Children of all ages are invited to drop into the library 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and make an inspirational rock. At this session, the library is creating its pet rock snake and will be looking for help to name it.

Once patrons finish creating their rock, they can add it to the snake and become a part of the project.

The following events are scheduled the week of July 31 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2: Shake, Rattle, Read Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment.