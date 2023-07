Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa is taking a Where’s Waldo drone photo at noon Sunday, July 30, at Washington Square.

Anyone wishing to be in the photo should arrive at 11:45 a.m. Wear some red to make it a bit harder to find Waldo when the poster is printed.

Sunday’s drone photo will be followed by a Where’s Waldo party at 1 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the bookstore, 719 La Salle St. Prairie Fox will wrap up its month-long Where’s Waldo hunt with a pizza party and select its grand prize Waldo winner.