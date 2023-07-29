Marseilles to meet on proposed Knudson Park renovations

The Marseilles City Council will host a public meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Marseilles City Hall, 209 Lincoln St.

Hitchcock and Associates also will be present to update the public regarding the city’s application for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant to renovate Knudson Park.

Plans are for a new band shelter, new playground equipment with poured in place rubber surfacing, a gazebo, flagpole seating area, event tents with specialty paving and a concession building with seating. The public is encouraged to attend.