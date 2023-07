Michael R. Palaschak, 66, of Streator was charged by Streator police with domestic battery at 6:08 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block East Broadway.

Rebecca N. Pitts, 40, of Ottawa was picked up by Streator police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (aggravated DUI) Friday in the 800 block North Park Street.

Ashley J. Dippel, 31, of Ottawa was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Friday in the 800 block of North Park Street.