Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St., Ottawa, will host a Harry Potter Birthday Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

This is the fifth year of the bookstore hosting a Harry Potter birthday party. This year’s bash will feature cake, potion demos, crafts, games, free snacks at Honeydukes and wands at Ollivenders to choose wizards.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/prairiefoxbooks for more information on Saturday’s event.