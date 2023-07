The heat didn’t halt the fun Thursday during Ottawa Recreation’s Kiddie Carnival.

The event at Rigden Park, which was rescheduled from Wednesday, closed out the Ottawa Recreation season.

Children enjoyed midway games, bounce houses, food, entertainment and prizes on an afternoon where temperatures exceeded 90 degrees.

Kinsley Snell tries her luck at a ball toss game Thursday, July 27, 2023, during the Ottawa Recreation Kiddie Carnival at Rigden Park. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)