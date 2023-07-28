New picnic shelter, 2 drinking fountains dedicated at Marilla Park in Streator

Streator community leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate two projects that enhanced the Marilla Park experience.

A new picnic shelter was built this spring by Streator High School woodworking students, then completed by city staff and volunteers from Laborers Local 393 over the summer. Additionally, two bi-level drinking fountains serving both people and pets were installed thanks to 2022 Illinois American Water environmental grants, Streator Tourism and local donors.

“Collaboration is the best way to get things done,” said Streator Mayor Tara Bedei. “If we keep working together we will see more projects come together in the future.”

Already, both projects have sparked more plans.

Ellen Vogel, community health engagement program manager at OSF and Live Well Streator coordinator, said there are plans to install another bi-level drinking fountain at Spring Lake Nature Park. Fountains have been installed at Central Park and City Park.

“These fountains provide access to clean, safe water to people and pets,” said Holly Howard, operations superintendent at Illinois American Water. “They also decrease plastic bottle pollution.”

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce led a ribbon cutting Thursday, July 27, 2023, for the new bi-level drinking fountains at Marilla Park. (Derek Barichello)

Concrete already has been poured in anticipation of Streator High School students building a second picnic shelter at Marilla Park to the east of the new one. Ed Brozak, of Streator Tourism, said the next shelter will be larger. He thanked Bill Liptak, Vietti Concrete, Vissering Construction, Streator city staff, Streator High School’s board and administration and Laborers Local 393 of Marseilles for helping Dave Taylor’s woodworking class with labor, equipment, concrete and other donations to see the project to completion.

Students prepared the white oak wood at the high school shop before erecting the 20-foot-tall, 40-foot-long shelter, featuring 8-foot-tall posts.

“We did a lot of talking for a year,” Brozak said. “If the kids can build it, let’s do it, that’s a win-win.”