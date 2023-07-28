La Salle County police reports: July 28, 2023

Katie E. Frought, 55, of Ottawa, was cited by Ottawa police Friday at 3047 Cleng Peerson Memorial Highway on complaints of criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance.
John W. Cress, 68, of St. Charles, was cited by Ottawa police Thursday on the 400 block of Gentleman Road on complaints of DUI, driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and minimum speed.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.