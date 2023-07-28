Construction to begin on Madison Street in downtown Ottawa the week of July 31

Work in the 100 block of West Madison Street in downtown Ottawa is scheduled to begin the week of July 31.

The north side of the block between Columbus and La Salle streets will be closed to all westbound traffic. Contractors will be reconstructing the sidewalk and on-street parking in that block, said Commissioner Marla Pearson.

The closure will be for about 10 days, weather permitting.

Work on the sidewalk and the off-street parking lot on the south side of that block is expected to begin mid-August.