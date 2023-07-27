La Salle County police reports: July 27, 2023

Martin McNamara, 33, homeless, was charged by La Salle police with domestic battery and resisting or obstructing a peace officer at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday at a location in the 1700 block of Illinois Street.
Victor Escamilla, 37, of Peru, was charged by La Salle police with driving while suspended, no insurance and expired registration at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Chartres Street and Raccuglia Drive.
Kathy L. Pierce, 53, of Utica, was charged by La Salle police with DUI and improper lane use at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of U.S. 6.
Eric M. Lowe, 36, homeless, was charged by Streator police with violating an order of protection Wednesday in the 100 block of West 10th Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.