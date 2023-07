The Incredible Bats program Thursday initially planned for Reddick Library in Ottawa will be relocated to the small gym at the YMCA, 201 E. Jackson St., because of expected high temperatures.

The start time has been adjusted to 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

Patrons are invited to spend an afternoon exploring various types of bats and other creatures from across the globe. Get up close and personal with these incredible animals and learn more about them with interactive activities.