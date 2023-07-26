Streator teen to compete in annual ComEd EV Rally

Forty-five women from are preparing to put their pedals to the metal as they gear up for ComEd’s second annual EV Rally, a program that educates young women on electric vehicles, science, technology, engineering and math principles and clean energy careers while connecting with female ComEd mentors.

Among this year’s participants is Alexandria Rice, a senior at Woodland High School, just south of Streator. The ComEd EV Rally is designed to prepare the next generation of the clean energy workforce, while simultaneously helping bridge the gender gap in STEM.

The 45 students are working with female ComEd mentors over four build days to assemble high-tech, electric go-karts while learning about a variety of career opportunities in STEM. The program culminates noon Saturday, July 29, when the girls race their completed cars at the Museum of Science and Industry.

“This exciting program is a fun way for teens to get out of the classroom and experience STEM in a hands-on environment surrounded by like-minded peers,” said Michelle Blaise, senior vice president of technical services at ComEd. “The clean energy transition is coming quickly, and ComEd is working to ensure that we have a diverse pipeline of talent ready to fill these new roles and support the evolving needs of our communities.”

Young women between the ages of 13 and 18, were eligible to apply for the program; the 45 participating students will receive a $2,000 scholarship upon completion of the program.

To inspire even more young people by the power of STEM, ComEd is giving away 500 tickets to the Museum of Science and Industry for young girls and their families to use on race day. Information on how to receive tickets can be found at ComEdEVRally.com.

While the 2023 EV Rally ends on race day, this program will have a much longer impact on its participants, many of whom continue to earn opportunities through ComEd and its parent company, Exelon. Young women who have previously participated in EV Rally and Icebox Derby, the program the EV Rally has replaced, have gone on to participate in a variety of ComEd and Exelon programs resulting in additional mentorships, scholarships and internships.