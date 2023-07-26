Ottawa crash results in driver’s death

A motorist died from injuries following a crash Wednesday morning on the 800 block of State Street in Ottawa, the Ottawa Police Department said in a news release.

Ottawa police and fire responded to the two-vehicle crash at about 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, in which one of the involved vehicles struck a utility pole.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured, police said. The driver of the vehicle that struck the utility pole was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa where the driver died from injuries in the crash, police said.

According to Ottawa police, the preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle striking the pole was traveling southbound in the southbound lane, when the driver crossed into the northbound lane. While continuing southbound in the northbound lane, the vehicle struck a pole on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then entered the southbound lane, resulting in a second collision with a passing vehicle.

The name of the deceased motorist is being withheld pending the notification of the family, police said.

The matter remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department Crash Reconstruction Specialist with the assistance of the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.