La Salle County police reports: July 26, 2023

Bailey M. Kimot, 34, of Somonauk, was charged by Mendota police with DUI at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth Street and Eighth Avenue.
William Behnke, 58, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with violating an order of protection violation at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday at Burger King, 1807 N. Bloomington St.
Streator police reported a wallet was stolen from inside an unlocked vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West 12th Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.