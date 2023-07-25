La Salle County police reports: July 25, 2023

Nicholas J. Dellinger, 35, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with obstructing a peace officer and improper operation of an all-terrain vehicle at 11:49 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Garfield Avenue.
Albert J. Langlois, 62, of Utica, was charged by Peru police with DUI at 6:46 p.m. Saturday at 2380 Water St.
Breanna P. Smith, 23, Latoya R. Colvin, 47, and Rishanti L. Thomas, 21, all of Chicago, were charged by Peru police with retail theft at 1:44 p.m. Saturday at Walmart.
William A. Sienkiewicz, 46, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with battery at 11:51 p.m. Friday at 2807 Plaza Dr.
Ryan V. Splawn, 41, of Princeton, was charged by Peru police with retail theft and was picked up on an original Bureau County warrant charging him with retail theft at 4:12 p.m. Friday at Walmart.
