IVCC Ottawa Center to host Coffee with a Counselor

Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center will host Coffee with a Counselor from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 3, at 321 W. Main.

“Coffee with a Counselor provides a relaxed atmosphere for a student sit down, sip on some coffee and talk with our counselor to develop a plan for their fall schedules,” said Ottawa Center Coordinator Jeannette Phalen. “The Ottawa Center is conveniently located right downtown and is a great place to register and pay for classes all in one stop.”

Ottawa Center’s expanded fall semester will offer a variety of courses throughout the week. Global Environment a biology/ecology class that addresses the human relationship with and responsibility for, the health and well-being of our earth. The class delves into the use and misuse of the earth’s energy and material resources, the consequences and alternatives to human actions and the individual physical costs plus collective social costs.

For those working downtown, if there is an option for an early lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays, Introduction to Business Computers is a course designed to enhance your work productivity. Computer concepts, terminology, equipment systems analysis and design, management information systems and applications are addressed including spreadsheets, databases, word processing and business presentations.

IVCC will offer some general education classes like math for liberal arts, English composition, speech, psychology and sociology at the Ottawa campus. For those with an interest in the cinema, there will be the Art of the Film starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday mornings. Students will view and critique movies while developing an appreciation of cinema as art form exploring its influence on and reflection of society using a wide variety of film genres.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays if interest is generated Human Growth and Development and at noon Principles of Microeconomics may also be available.

IVCC’s fall semester begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with classes in Ottawa, on the main campus in Oglesby and online.

For information, contact Phalen at 815-224-0800 or Jeannette_phalen@ivcc.edu. Coffee will be available at no charge.