Artist debuts mural in downtown Ottawa

Jeremy Johnson recently completed a mural on the side of Berta’s Tap, 616 Clinton St., Ottawa.
Johnson titled the piece, Life is Just a Dream, according to a post on his Facebook page, My Abstract Art and Apparel.
“This piece represents transformation, life, rebuilding, healing, rebirth and energy,” he wrote.
“The beginning to me is a subtle image of an angel, symbolizing a portal to a helix, which symbolizes swirling centers of energy that are conducive to healing, meditation and self-exploration.”
The middle is water, he wrote, which represents life.
“The energy emerging from the other side of the water represents transformation,” he wrote.
“Using our imagination it could be a dragon or a lion, a horse or panther, a scorpion or a unicorn.”
The end is an abstract image of a face, he said.
Johnson has a shop inside the La Salle County Historical Society Museum, 101 E. Canal St., Utica.
