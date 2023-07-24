July 24, 2023
La Salle County sheriff warns of 2 scams

Sheriff’s office says it will not call residents about jury duty, warrants

By Shaw Local News Network
The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office won’t call residents about jury duty or warrants, the agency said in a recent news release warning of a scam.

The sheriff’s office said residents have been told in phone calls they have missed jury duty and they may have a warrant and fees to pay.

“This is a scam,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It has also been brought to the sheriff office’s attention residents are being contacted through Facebook with the message claiming to be from a La Salle County deputy and telling the resident they need to contact the sheriff’s office.

“Again this is a scam,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with questions should contact the sheriff’s office at 815-433-2161.