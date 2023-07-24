La Salle County sheriff warns of 2 scams

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office won’t call residents about jury duty or warrants, the agency said in a recent news release warning of a scam.

The sheriff’s office said residents have been told in phone calls they have missed jury duty and they may have a warrant and fees to pay.

“This is a scam,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It has also been brought to the sheriff office’s attention residents are being contacted through Facebook with the message claiming to be from a La Salle County deputy and telling the resident they need to contact the sheriff’s office.

“Again this is a scam,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with questions should contact the sheriff’s office at 815-433-2161.