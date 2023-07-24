La Salle County police reports: July 24, 2023

Ashraf Bakr, 43, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with illegal dumping after he allegedly dumped a burn barrel at the city’s leaf drop-off at 1:24 p.m. Friday.
Nicholas R. Henderson, 35, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with aggravated domestic battery at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of First Street.
Hayden A. Buckley, 27, of Chrisman (also listed in Oglesby), was charged by Oglesby police with aggravated battery to a peace officer at 9:37 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Morris Street. Police said Buckley lunged at an officer with two hands and grabbed the officer’s face, forcing the officer to push him away.
Ray Trevino, 53, of Yorkville, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Friday in the 500 block of West Norris Drive.
Sarah Dyke, 23, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Sunday at 215 W. Washington St.
Pierre Brown, 38, homeless, was picked up by Streator police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (traffic) at 7:33 p.m. Sunday at 400 Richards St.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.