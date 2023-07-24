Buffalo Rock State Park to close July 25 for 3 days

Buffalo Rock State Park near Naplate will be closed from Tuesday, July 25, to Thursday, July 27, and again from Monday, July 31, to Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the closures at the state park west of Ottawa are needed for construction at its main entrance.

This project will reconstruct a retaining wall along the park’s entrance road. Other improvements include new pavement, gutters and guardrails. Following the closures, traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by signals during the project, which is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.