La Salle County police reports: July 23, 2023

Matthew Gurley, 27, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 2:43 a.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Holiday Drive in Northville Township on a complaint of domestic battery. Gurley was taken to La Salle County Jail.

Jorden Torres, 28, of Ottawa, was arrested by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 7:20 p.m. Saturday at Columbus and Main streets in Ottawa on complaints of DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper turn signal and improper display of registration.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.