July 23, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: July 3-14, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for July 3 through July 14, 2023.

Jacob Alexander Didricksen of Utica and Amber Elizabeth Eddy of Utica

Kevin Scott Day of Oglesby and Brandy Lea Day of Oglesby

Jonathan David Phillips of Morris and Destiny Chayanne Merideth of Ottawa

Robert Pelz of La Salle and Kristy Lee Hill of La Salle

Jon-Taylor DiLallo of DeKalb and Melissa Beth Watson of DeKalb

Craig David Johnson of Leland and Diane Lee Salisbury of Leland

Daniel Jason Petre of Utica and Alison Denise Gay of Utica

Arlie Jay Rice of Marseilles and Sheri Lynn Armstrong of Marseilles

Ryan Michael McManus of Brookfield, Wisconsin and Mariah Kay Cavanaugh of Brookfield, Wisconsin

Kaleb James Pytel of La Salle and Vanezza Pauline Vedan Buendia of Ottawa

Matthew John Feo of Chicago and Melinda Nicole Mendoza of Chicago

John Louis Tyler of Streator and Suzanne Marie Mitchell of Streator

Brandon Matthew Wittig of Streator and Chelsea Nicole Smith of Streator

Luke Thomas Rogers of Carbon Hill and Birdie Faith Opyd of Carbon Hill

Raven Lee Gibson of Oglesby and Stephanie Marie Wise of Morris

Roberto Andres Frias of Streator and Alanie Leah Rose of Streator

Steven Tyler Cowan of Oglesby and Kylie Shea Adams of Oglesby

Michael Wayne Taylor of Tiskilwa and Ashley Lynn Bailliez of Tiskilwa

Aaron James Morency of Ottawa and Ryan Taylor Gelatka of Ottawa

Joshua Joseph Beck of Spring Valley and Angela Rose Lankford of Spring Valley

Frank Walter Klenck of Marseilles and Amy Jo Hacker of Marseilles

Jose Israel Flores of Spring Valley and Lorena Rodriguez Jaimez of Spring Valley

Jerry James Justice of Marseilles and Laura Kay Richardson of Seneca

David Bruce Gage of Marseilles and Kelly Jean Zachary of Marseilles