La Salle County marriage licenses: July 3-14, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for July 3 through July 14, 2023.
Jacob Alexander Didricksen of Utica and Amber Elizabeth Eddy of Utica
Kevin Scott Day of Oglesby and Brandy Lea Day of Oglesby
Jonathan David Phillips of Morris and Destiny Chayanne Merideth of Ottawa
Robert Pelz of La Salle and Kristy Lee Hill of La Salle
Jon-Taylor DiLallo of DeKalb and Melissa Beth Watson of DeKalb
Craig David Johnson of Leland and Diane Lee Salisbury of Leland
Daniel Jason Petre of Utica and Alison Denise Gay of Utica
Arlie Jay Rice of Marseilles and Sheri Lynn Armstrong of Marseilles
Ryan Michael McManus of Brookfield, Wisconsin and Mariah Kay Cavanaugh of Brookfield, Wisconsin
Kaleb James Pytel of La Salle and Vanezza Pauline Vedan Buendia of Ottawa
Matthew John Feo of Chicago and Melinda Nicole Mendoza of Chicago
John Louis Tyler of Streator and Suzanne Marie Mitchell of Streator
Brandon Matthew Wittig of Streator and Chelsea Nicole Smith of Streator
Luke Thomas Rogers of Carbon Hill and Birdie Faith Opyd of Carbon Hill
Raven Lee Gibson of Oglesby and Stephanie Marie Wise of Morris
Roberto Andres Frias of Streator and Alanie Leah Rose of Streator
Steven Tyler Cowan of Oglesby and Kylie Shea Adams of Oglesby
Michael Wayne Taylor of Tiskilwa and Ashley Lynn Bailliez of Tiskilwa
Aaron James Morency of Ottawa and Ryan Taylor Gelatka of Ottawa
Joshua Joseph Beck of Spring Valley and Angela Rose Lankford of Spring Valley
Frank Walter Klenck of Marseilles and Amy Jo Hacker of Marseilles
Jose Israel Flores of Spring Valley and Lorena Rodriguez Jaimez of Spring Valley
Jerry James Justice of Marseilles and Laura Kay Richardson of Seneca
David Bruce Gage of Marseilles and Kelly Jean Zachary of Marseilles