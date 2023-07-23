La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Planes apply fungicide to fields

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season.

This is the eighth report of the summer.

The following report covers July 10 to July 16 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: Crops are looking great as we head into reproductive phases for both corn and soybeans. Flowers are popping on beans, and corn has set tassels and silks. Soybeans have shaded 30 inch rows finally, and there is some fungicide being applied to corn and soybeans with ground rigs and airplanes. We received 0.6 of an inch of total rain for the week from a single event. Otherwise, ditches and waterways are being mowed and equipment is getting worked on. Hope everyone had a great time at the fair. Have a safe week!

Ken Beck, Mendota: We had about 0.3 of an inch up here. It looked worse than it was. It appeared like a pretty good line of thunderstorms were coming and it really just blew a lot of wind. The air force has returned for the year, a lot of fungicide being put on the corn and guys are starting to do the same for the beans, putting fungicide and insecticide on the beans. Observation is there’s more bugs up here than there was last year so a lot more insecticide seems to be being sprayed both on the corn and beans.

David Myer, Marseilles: Another week into July and another 1.5 inches of rain without any bad storms locally. Corn looks good as most is reaching the tassel and then pollination stage, which means fungicide application for those of us who choose to as 2023 corn prices struggle to stay above the $5 mark. On the soybean side fungicide and an insecticide application are not far behind as we wait for the bean plants to reach that stage. With this drier period of weather, the last of the drought shortened second cutting of hay is wrapping up and third won’t be far behind which might be more than the second in quantity. The drier weather also allows wheat harvest to resume and hopefully get wrapped up as it’s been a struggle. Oat harvest for those few acres in the area should happen soon as well. As we enter the last couple of weeks of July vacations take priority and getting harvest equipment field ready and just a few weeks more the schools will be welcoming the kids back for another exciting year.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received 1.5 inches of rain. The corn and soybean crops continue to mature and look pretty good. There have been planes applying fungicide and micro nutrient foliar feeding to some of the corn fields in my area and very soon, there will be fungicide applications on soybean fields also. Last week some soybean fields were sprayed with herbicide. Wheat harvest in my area was completed and the straw was baled. Roadsides are being mowed to control weeds and soon we will be getting ready for harvest. We’re still seeing several fawns and antler growth on some of the local bucks looks pretty good. Archery season will be here before we know it so it’s time to do some deer stand maintenance. Been hearing coyotes howling too, guess we didn’t get them all last year. Have a good week and be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: For the week we got 1.7 inches of rain. Corn is looking pretty good. Beans are also growing good. Hay is hard to get cut and baled with the rainy weather which is a good thing. We have one more patch of hay to cut the second time, it is all bloomed out. Sprayed the corn with fungicide and insecticide with the helicopter. Weeds in the bean field are poking through. Hopefully there is not going to be that many to have to re-spray. Will have to check in a week or so. Have another safe week.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: Helicopters and planes, both have been busy spraying fungicide in my area corn completing pollination. Soybeans are getting taller and filling out. No pests to report. Grass in ditches, waterways and yards are growing very rapidly with the recent rains. I did receive 3.5 inches of rain in the last week.

