Streator’s Lance Moritz named an FFA finalist

The National FFA Organization announced the 16 finalists for its 2023 top achievement awards: American Star Farmer, American Star in Agribusiness, American Star in Agricultural Placement and American Star in Agriscience.

Streator FFA member Lance Moritz is one of the top four finalists as an American Star in Agricultural Placement. He is the son of Jeff and Mary Moritz, of Streator.

Each year, Streator FFA Members can apply for their American FFA Degree. Of all the applicants in the state, Illinois FFA selects a star in ag placement, farmer, agribusiness and agscience to represent Illinois at Nationals. The other states also select their four stars. All stars from different states compete against each other in their category to be named a Star Over America Finalist.

The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of American FFA Degree recipients. The award recognizes FFA members who have developed outstanding agricultural skills and competencies by completing a supervised agricultural experience program. A required activity in FFA, an SAE allows members to learn by doing. Members can own and operate an agricultural business, intern at an agricultural business, or conduct an agriculture-based scientific experiment and report the results.

Other requirements to achieve the award include demonstrating top management skills; completing key agricultural education, scholastic and leadership requirements; and earning an American FFA Degree, the organization’s highest level of student accomplishment.

A panel of judges will interview the finalists and select one winner from each award category for the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis this fall. The four winners will be announced during the convention.

Cargill, Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta sponsor the American FFA Degree recognition program.