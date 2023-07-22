Reddick Library in Ottawa to host Incredible Bats program

Discover the amazing world of bats Thursday, July 27, at Reddick Library in Ottawa.

The library will host the Incredible Bats program from 2 to 3 p.m. Patrons are invited to spend an afternoon exploring various types of bats and other creatures from across the globe. Get up close and personal with these incredible animals and learn more about them with interactive activities.

The following events are scheduled the week of July 24 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 24: Messy Monday, ages 2 to 6. Join the library outdoors on the corner of Washington and Fulton streets for a messy adventure. Activities may involve shaving cream, water and markers, so dress for a mess.

3 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 24: Bingo Blast, seventh through 12th grades. Join the library for bingo.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 25: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26: Game Day, seventh through 12th grade. Bring a friend and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of game playing. The library will have a variety of games to choose from, including Cards Against Humanity (Family Edition), Uno and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.

2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 28: Harry Potter Jeopardy, third through 12th grade. Are you a Harry Potter buff? If so, the library has an event of interest. Join the library for a game of Harry Potter Jeopardy while enjoying some snacks.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29: Summer Crafter Hours, adults. Terra Cotta Gnome House. Paint a charming gnome house using a terra cotta pot. All necessary supplies will be provided, but registration is required as supplies are limited. To secure a spot for this class, call the library or visit the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.