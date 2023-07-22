Quality Care Cleaning donates backpacks to La Salle County Children’s Advocacy Center

The La Salle County Children’s Advocacy Center reached out to Quality Care Cleaning in Ottawa for cleaning services, but the business found itself wanting to do more for the agency.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is a non-profit agency that assists Law Enforcement and Child Protective Services with the investigation of child sex abuse and severe physical abuse allegations.

The children come to the child-friendly office where trained staff meet with the child and the non-offending family members. A trained professional will interview the child with non-leading questions using language the child understands. This interview is recorded and given to law enforcement for evidence.

While the interview takes place, a team of professionals (which can include law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution and CAC staff) meet to view the interview, give input to the interviewer and discuss the investigation of the case. The family meets with the child advocate during this time where they receive emotional support, referrals to services in the community and information about what to expect next.

Families referred to the CAC also are eligible for counseling at no cost. Studies show the multi-disciplinary team approach to child sexual abuse investigation is time and cost effective. It also ensures nothing falls through the cracks and children receive the services they need in response to their trauma.

The La Salle County Children’s Advocacy Center has served the area since 2002 and has seen an increase in its numbers in the last three years. Last year, the center interviewed 129 children and are set to outpace that number this year.

One of the services Executive Director Laurie McLaughlin shared with Quality Care owner Tami Thomas-Leonatti is the Back Pack Program that started in 2022 with extra funding the center had received. The bags are filled with personal hygiene supplies, snacks and a couple of fun surprises. The bags were handed out to kids that needed extra support. The funding, however, was set to run out in June of 2023.

Thomas-Leonatti was moved by the services provided by the agency, and not only offered free cleaning services after the funding ran out, but also to supply the center with back packs for their clients.

“We are so grateful to Tami for her kindness and generosity,” McLaughlin said in a news release. “When we can help kids, with even the simplest of needs, it tells them they matter and they are important. And that message helps them heal. We simply could not do what we do without the support and donations from our community.”

Anyone wanting to help the organization can reach out with monetary donations, or other supplies, such as snacks and drinks to give to children while they are there. An Amazon wish list also is set up for people to purchase items at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/34FUA7W2XW1E8?ref_=wl_share.

“No donation is too small and makes the world of difference to our organization and the families we help,” McLaughlin said.

The center can be reached at 815-433-0411, ext. 211.