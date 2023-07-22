Paperwork: Gotta love it when words explain the ‘perfume’ of music

In another world, a parallel universe, I would choose music.

My life in this world has been anchored in words. No regrets there, but music is the language that seduces me.

I’m talking about the magical vibrations of sound. Lyrics add emotional depth, but words are fenced in by geography, culture and translation barriers. But music, those little black dots scored across five horizontal lines and spaces, easily crosses borders. Universal yet oh so personal. And so difficult to define ... with words.

Which is why I collect ways to explain – not what music is but what it does. How it evolves and becomes “an invisible sculpture in the air.”

Yeah, those words, “an invisible sculpture,” are not mine. They come from Bret Hamilton. His father, Hallie Hamilton, taught me photojournalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and became a good friend and was always a mentor.

Bret is an English and language arts teacher in Aurora, Colorado. He studied dance and theater at NIU and much of his life has been a dance with music. That included being a DJ, performing, composing and recording with partner Stev Fargan. (Search Bolsheviks of Madrid.)

He recently posted on Facebook his reflections on making music. His following words are now part of my music collection:

“There are a remarkable amount of steps, often in different directions, in the creation of a song. We all know about rhythm and melody, but if we don’t like A.I. music, there’s a mystery, too. Most songs are 50/50.

“The pieces of sound are not Tinkertoys; they are made of vibrations. They stack or fit into one another, but they can meld and knit, they can build or tear their woven edges into string. Songs can lay out a red carpet or a riot or a warm embrace.

“The adhesive of mystery can take the pieces and trails of sound and press them into a mold, or flow like a mountain creek. How stunning when the pieces come together, and an invisible sculpture lives in the air. What a delicious mystery as the lyrics unwind a story without explanation.

“Music is not something you can hold, it’s not an object. It is in the air, sometimes like a sound perfume, other times a living thing with firefly lifespan. Maybe music is a direct transfer of ideas, growing and morphing, dying and changing flavor until it evaporates into silence.”

Bret found the words to help me feel the importance of music and inhale the “sound perfume.” I asked what made him share those thoughts.

“I really enjoy creative work,” he said. “I understand the value of making money, but I consider creating and performing much more important … . The most interesting part of creative work is never the product. It’s the process, because the products will eventually be forgotten.

“When I consider how we have been composing these days, the ideas and interactions are the heart of the process. I compose my music almost entirely on the same laptop I am using right now. But that’s not really true. It’s a mental and emotional molding of the sounds I make. I find that whole experience fascinating.

“The ephemeral nature of discovery means that there is some audible echo of my buried thoughts or memories that guide my choices.

“Once again, thanks for asking. It’s always good to come back to ‘Why?’”

Indeed. Thanks Bret. All music to my ears.

Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His Paperwork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.