Ottawa Masonic Lodge presents 4 scholarships

Ottawa’s Masonic Lodge, Occidental 40, recently presented scholarships to four Ottawa area high school graduates.

The scholarship amounts ranged from $500 to $1,000 and were awarded to students based on their academic merit, responsibility, community service and potential contribution to society, as well as financial need.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Hannah Galletti, Sara Meyer, Jenna Smithmeyer and Maggie Stisser.

Galletti is a recent graduate of Ottawa High School and plans to study pre-med/biology at North Central College. Meyer is a Naval ROTC Midshipman at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is studying nuclear engineering while training to become a U.S. Navy officer. Smithmeyer is a recent graduate of Ottawa High School and plans to study physical therapy at St. Ambrose University. Stisser is studying early childhood education at Illinois Valley Community College.

This scholarship program is funded through local donations and grants from the Illinois Masonic Children’s Assistance Program and is limited to individuals who are 25 years old or younger, and U.S. citizens or legal residents. Ottawa’s scholarships are presented in memory of Connie Fultz, who worked in the Ottawa Elementary School District and retired as the Jefferson Elementary School librarian. She enjoyed teaching children, sharing her love of books and actively supporting a variety of community organizations and activities.

Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity with objectives of making good men better and improving the community. Anyone interested in more information may contact Occidental Lodge 40 at 916 Columbus St., Ottawa, or by calling 815-433-1038.