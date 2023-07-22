Ottawa fire contained to vehicle, garage

A vehicle fire Friday morning in Ottawa had extended into an attached two-car garage, but firefighters were able to contain it to the vehicle and a small section of the garage.

Firefighters responded at 1:47 a.m. to the fully-engulfed vehicle fire at 1100 Wacker Avenue. All occupants of the single-story brick ranch house with the attached garage had safely evacuated before the arrival of firefighters.

The fire department’s crews extinguish the flames on the truck and a second crew entered the house with a hose line to prevent the fire from spreading into the living area, said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Mills in a news release.

A second vehicle, which had minor damage because of its proximity to the fire, was relocated by one of the residents before the fire department’s arrival.

By 2:13 a.m., the fire was under control.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to assist with the investigation, which still is ongoing. Further information on the cause will be disclosed at a later date.

No one was injured in the fire. The residents of the house were able to remain in their home as the fire was prevented from spreading further into the living area. The Ottawa Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal assisted the Ottawa Fire Department.