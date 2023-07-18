IVCC to offer business courses for the fall

Illinois Valley Community College has several class options available for those considering a career in business.

“Business is a popular major,” said Vice President for Student Services Mark Grzybowski. “Recent high school graduates as well as several adults returning to college looking for a new career seem to gravitate to business.”

One of the reasons for the popularity of the degree is the versatility, Grzybowski said.

“There are many jobs in the business sector such as financial managers, market researchers, financial advisors, analysts, loan officers and accountants,” Grzybowski said. “IVCC is a great place to start to see if the field of business resonates with you. At IVCC we offer a transfer associates degrees to further an education at a university, applied associates degrees for students who intend to enter the workforce following graduation and certificates or individual classes for those brushing up on a skill set,”

The fall semester at IVCC begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and classes still are open in accounting, economics, marketing, management, business math and statistics.

“Our counselors are available to help guide you,” Grzybowski said. “IVCC has a variety of services to start the college process from admissions providing assistance with applications and campus tours to financial aid guiding students through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Whatever your college needs may be, we are here to help,.”

To speak with a counselor, call 815-224-0360 or an Admissions representative at 815-224-0439. To reach Financial Aid office contact 815-224-0438. Register online at www.ivcc.edu/register or call 815-224-0447.